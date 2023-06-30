Dallas impressed on loan at the Spireites at the end of last season, scoring eight goals in 14 appearances, including in the play-off final at Wembley. He also bagged a hat-trick against Torquay United.

The 23-year-old, who has been a consistent goalscorer at this level for a couple of seasons, will become a free agent on July 1 when his contract at Solihull Moors expires.

It’s no secret that Town want to sign the Scot on a permanent basis, but they face strong competition from Oldham Athletic, who we understand are pushing hard to get him and are willing to push the boat out to secure his services.

Andrew Dallas. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chesterfield and the Latics are expected to be challenging for the National League title next season, and it looks like they are going head-to-head to get Dallas through the door.

Town have already done some excellent business this summer, with Harry Tyrer, Bailey Hobson, Tom Naylor and Will Grigg all joining, and the signing of Dallas would be seen as the cherry on the cake by the majority of the fanbase.

Some Spireites supporters have jokingly been scanning the club’s social media content from the Portugal training camp this week to see if Dallas is there, but as far as we know, he isn’t.

Oldham finished 12th in their first season in the National League, 10 points off the play-offs, but they ended well and many are tipping them to be higher next term.

The Latics, like a lot of other clubs, will see next season as a good opportunity to get back into the EFL now that Wrexham and Notts County have gone up and are out of the way.

Oldham have also done some smart business, bringing in defender Shaun Hobson from Southend United and 20-goal striker Kurt Willoughby from Chester.

Chesterfield return from their week-long Portugal camp this weekend, before they play their first pre-season friendly away at Matlock Town on Tuesday night.

