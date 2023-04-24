The Spireites are currently third, two points clear of fourth-placed Woking, but the Cardinals play their game in hand tomorrow evening at home to Halifax.

If Darren Sarll’s men collect the three points then they will leapfrog the Blues and will go into the last day of the campaign knowing one more victory will seal third and passage through to the play-off semi-finals. But if they lose or are held by the Shaymen then it will be advantage Town, who host already relegated Maidstone United on Saturday.

If the two sides are level on points then goal difference will come into it and, at the moment, Chesterfield have a slightly better one with +25 compared to Woking’s +23. So a reasonably big win for the Cardinals against Halifax would overturn that deficit too.

Andy Dallas in action against Bromley. Picture: Every Second Media/Ellie Hoad.

Either way, whatever Woking do against Halifax, the race for third will go down to the wire and the Spireites, on paper, have the ‘easier’ fixture, with Woking travelling to Solihull Moors.

Whoever finishes third will advance automatically to the play-off semi-finals and will be guaranteed a one-legged home tie. Win that, and the reward is a trip to Wembley for the final.

A fourth-placed finish would mean going into the play-off elimination round and a home tie against seventh, which will be against either Boreham Wood, Bromley or Southend United.

Boreham are currently seventh and they just need a point at home to Gateshead in midweek or against Yeovil Town on Saturday to seal a play-off place. If they lose then Southend could sneak in on goal difference.

With Wrexham confirmed as champions, and the relegation picture as good as confirmed, the race for third and who finishes seventh will be the big stories on Saturday, with the final round of fixtures all kicking-off at 5.30pm.