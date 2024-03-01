Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites need just 11 more points from their final 11 games to secure promotion and top spot.

One of those 11 matches takes them to Meadow Park on Saturday to take on the struggling Wanderers.

White said: “They are extremely deserving champions to be.

Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White.

“They should have won the play-off final, I was there, they should have won it in normal time.

“To reset the boys and go again shows proper leadership, proper management.

“I think it is a big credit to Paul Cook and his management team. It is a really good example of team building.

“They don’t have the biggest budget in this league, I can tell you that now. Obviously they are one of the bigger clubs but there are clubs in this league with more resources than Chesterfield.

“The local community has got right behind them, their attendances are up, which is brilliant.

“On the field and off the directors are great people, all love football, my sort of people really.”

Dorking have the worst home record in the league. They are second from bottom but are only one point adrift and have games in hand.

White, who also said there will be some money behind the bar for the travelling Spireites in the Fan Zone, added: “We will look to give them a good game. I think they are beatable. I think we can beat anybody if we get it right. I can’t guarantee we will get it right but I guarantee that the boys will run through brick walls to win the game. But equally Chesterfield are capable of giving us a f***** hiding tomorrow.