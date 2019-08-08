Chesterfield extend shirt sponsorship deal

Leengate Valves have agreed to continue as Chesterfield’s back of shirt sponsor for the first-team kit, extending their long association with the club.

The deal, which covers the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, will also feature the Leengate Valves logo on the team’s shirt sleeve.

Chesterfield commercial manager Jim Brown said: “Steve and his family have been major sponsors, as well as supporters of the club, from our days at Saltergate. We very much appreciate their continued support.”

Leengate Valves’ managing director Steve Pickering said: “I’ve been a supporter for over 50 years and it’s great that we have been able to have our name on the back of the shirts for over ten years.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish the team all the very best this season.”

Leengate Valves are the UK’s leading industrial valves wholesaler and also one of the most trusted providers of specialist calibration, actuation, and valve engineering services.

Based right in the heart of the UK in Somercotes, Derbyshire, companies can benefit from their extensive stockholding capabilities as well as their many years of experience within the valve and flow control industry. They have a dedicated team of experts on hand ready to help in any way they can.