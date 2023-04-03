In previous years fans in this category have been able to buy a season ticket for as little as £50 but for the 2023/2024 campaign they will pay between £272 and £372. The decision has been criticised by some supporters.

Speaking on the latest episode of the club’s official We Are Sailing podcast, director Ashley Kirk, said: “The pricing meant that after VAT the club was getting £1.81 per ticket per game, which with the running costs of the stadium, or before we have paid players or anything, meant that we actually lost money.

“It would be lovely to allow everyone in for free but we have to recognise that the club is in 2023 and in a financial situation where we need to pay players and attract decent players. We also need to be fair to everyone in the ground.

Season tickets for the 23/24 campaign are on sale.

"We had to tweak the over 80s pricing because it was not tenable going forward. We still feel that between paying £9 and £13 a match represents really good value for money.”

He added: “We promise to try and do what is the best for Chesterfield Football Club and that is what we are going to try and do as a board.”

Kirk also said that 50 per cent of over 80s with £50 season tickets were not turning up to games. And some of these season tickets were in the ‘premium seats’ which meant that on some matchdays they were empty and could have been sold.

Kirk added that he spoke to supporters at the recent Senior Spireites Lunch and that the response he received was pretty positive, with many saying they understood the thinking behind it and that they would still be renewing.

Other season tickets have been selling well with 590, including more than 100 newbies, being snapped up in the first two-and-a-half days.

The ‘early bird’ deadline is April 27 and the club has stressed that unlike previous years it will not be extended.

