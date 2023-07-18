News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield expect 'physical' test against Derby County

Chesterfield are gearing up for their fifth pre-season friendly and they are expecting a ‘physical’ test when they host Derby County.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST

The League One Rams visit the SMH Group Stadium on Wednesday night (7pm).

Paul Warne’s side narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season so they will be hoping for a top six finish at least this time around.

Derby have so far beaten Matlock Town 2-0 and drawn 1-1 with Salford City this summer.

Bailey Hobson in action against Matlock Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.Bailey Hobson in action against Matlock Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Bailey Hobson in action against Matlock Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.
The Spireites, meanwhile, have overcome Matlock and Alfreton convincingly and narrowly lost to both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

“The styles between Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Derby are three different styles of football,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

“Derby, I think, will be very physical, very strong, direct, but with some good play involved so I think it will be a big test, big crowd.

“Then we have got Accrington and Bristol Rovers, who are more like the levels we as a club and the supporters want us to be in the next few years.”

One player who caught the eye last time out against the Blades is Bailey Hobson. The 20-year-old midfielder stood up well to the test of Premier League United and he will be hoping to do the same against Derby.

“I think the supporters like him already because he is full-blooded,” Webb explained.

“What he does bring is the minimum that supporters expect which is 100 per cent work-rate, if you give the ball away go and win it back, put in a tackle, leave a foot in at times in a nice way, and he does those things.

“It is up to us now to get him more coached in the way that we want to play. He has been at Alfreton under Billy Heath who is a good mate of mine and a very good manager and we play very different so it is about, over time, getting him to understand his role within Paul Cook’s style of things. I can see why the fans like and he is a great lad.”

