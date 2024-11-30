Chesterfield exit the FA Cup after defeat at Exeter City

Chesterfield were knocked out of the FA Cup after defeat at Exeter in the second round.

Tristan Crama put the Grecians ahead at half-time before Josh Magennis secured victory for the League One side on 69 minutes.

It sealed a deserved win for an Exeter team who were simply too strong for the much-changed Spireites .

The visitors battled hard against one-way traffic during a tough first half before the deadlock was finally broken in added time.

Spireites - backed by 456 away fans - were unable to offer any attacking threat throughout, with Exeter completing a routine win with 21 minutes to go.

Paul Cook made six changes with Max Thompson, Ryheem Sheckleford, Jamie Grimes, Branden Horton, Michael Jacobs and Ryan Colclough coming into the starting side.

He was forced to make another change ahead of kick-off when Paddy Madden was replaced by Will Grigg after picking up an injury.

Max Thompson produced a fine finger-tip save to keep out Jack Aitchison after four minutes.

Grimes alertly cleared a Josh Magennis off the line to deny the hosts an opener on 11 minutes.

Aitchison warmed the hands of Thompson after a good turn, before Millenec Alli tried his luck midway through the half.

Thompson was called into action again to keep out a Ryan Woods shot as the League One side continued to keep up the pressure.

The injury worries grew further when Michael Jacobs was forced off and replaced by Armando Dobra on 34 minutes.

Aitchison saw a deflected shot comfortably saved as the one-way traffic continued.

And Spireites were finally beaten when an unmarked Crama headed a Woods corner home two minutes into added time.

Darren Oldaker saw a free-kick comfortably saved three minutes after the break, before Thompson made another excellent save to keep out Magennis.

Alli shot into the side netting, before Thompson turned Imari Niskanen’s effort around the post on the hour.

Ollie Banks had a shot easily saved, before Ryan Colcough drilled an effort wide.

But it was game over when Magennis tapped home on 69 minutes after a sweeping move forward involving Aitchison and Niskanen.

Joe Whitworth made an important save to prevent Dobra setting up a tense finish on 83 minutes and end Chesterfield’s hopes.