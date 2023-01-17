Chesterfield exit FA Cup after defeat to West Brom in FA Cup replay - how it happened

The Spireites trailed 1-0 at half-time after John Swift curled in on 23 minutes and two more goals in nine minutes at the start of the second-half from Tom Rogic and Jake Livermore took the game away from the visitors. Substitute Jovan Malcolm added a late fourth.

The manner of the goals were disappointing because they were soft and easily avoidable, especially the second one just after half-time following a howler from Jeff King.

Chesterfield were seconds away from causing a huge upset at the Technique 10 days ago and many will feel aggrieved at the circumstances at being denied a place in the fourth round. But they can at least now focus solely on their promotion charge.

Armando Dobra in action against West Brom. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Both Town and West Brom could have been forgiven for having one eye on massive fixtures against league leaders this weekend so both managers made some changes.

Paul Cook made three swaps from the 3-3 draw at the Technique. Lucas Covolan, Akwasi Asante and Kabongo Tshimanga replaced Ross Fitzsimons, Tim Akinola and Joe Quigley.

Cook’s opposite number, Carlos Coberan, once again named a much-changed side, with only Swift keeping his place in the starting line-up from their impressive comeback win against Luton Town on Saturday.

The Baggies’ team included under-21 players Reyes Cleary and Jamie Andrews but, just like in the first match, it also had plenty of Championship experience in the likes of Grady Diangana, Livermore, Adam Reach, Semi Ajayi and Swift. But they were without the suspended Brandon Thomas-Asante following his retrospective ban and the injured Karlan Grant.

Swift’s goal was the difference at the break but the Spireites finished the half strong and they could take heart from that.

The manner of the goal was disappointing but it was very soft. Jamie Grimes did not get enough on a clearance, Livermore headed it on and Swift curled home.

West Brom had enjoyed a lot of possession but apart from Swift’s strike and a brilliant block from Covolan to deny Diangana, the hosts had not created a lot of chances.

Down the other end, Town had got into some promising positions but the final bit was missing. The Baggies were more disciplined in their shape than at the Technique and they had clearly learnt not to take Cook’s men lightly.

Despite West Brom’s improved organisation, Chesterfield still had some ‘nearly’ moments. Armando Dobra opted not to pull the trigger when well-placed in the box. Dobra also almost slipped Tshimanga in on goal but his pass had too much pace on it. As the half went on the Blues grew in confidence and they registered their first shot on target when Bailey Clements forced David Button to parry and then Liam Mandeville volleyed wide.

It was a shame Chesterfield were behind at half-time but they were still well in the tie which will have given their 2,500 travelling fans some hope.

But those hopes were dashed just three minutes into the second-half when Rogic smashed in from close-range after King chose to back-heel the ball inside his own box when the obvious choice would have been to clear his lines.

And it was 3-0 after 54 minutes when Chesterfield didn’t deal with a corner and Livermore blasted in.

With Notts County up next on Saturday and with the scoreline as it was, King, Mike Jones and Tshimanga were all withdrawn on the hour.

Chesterfield did not give up as they desperately tried to get a goal back in front of the sold-out away end.

Dobra, Clements and substitute Ollie Banks all had shots blocked and they racked up a few corners.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Akwasi Asante was denied by Davd Button from close-range and then he struck the rebound against the crossbar. Moments later, Button saved from him again as Town fans appealed for a penalty. Asante scored at Chelsea last season, and he almost had another memorable moment here.

