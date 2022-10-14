Chesterfield enter contract talks with players as Paul Cook aims to build bright future for Spireites

The midfielder, 25, has extended his stay at the Spireites by a further year until summer 2024.

For manager Paul Cook, there is a bigger picture to securing Mandevile’s services as he aims to build the football club off a ‘solid base.’

He explained that they can’t continue to sign new players all of the time and that Mandevill’s new contract is part of a longer-term plan of putting the ‘jigsaw pieces together properly.’

Cook explained: “One of the things since my previous time at the club is the amount of signings we continuously make in pursuit of success. It is a ridiculous amount of numbers. There are no sort of avenues for consistency or continuity.

"Everyone wants instant success and as a club we have needed to be promoted for the last five years, but we have got to build a solid football team, we have got to stop the ridiculous amount of signings. We have got to build off a really solid base and that is what we are trying to do at the minute.

"I am very much a manager who believes in putting jigsaw pieces together properly and when you put the jigsaw piece together you will have a really strong team.

"We are a very, very strong football club and what we don’t need is continuous, large amounts of changes in players, that is not how you build success.”

He added: "We have got lads who are out of contract at the end of the season who we are all speaking to, we respect every lads’ contract at the club."

Mandeville has been a consistent performer this season, starting every game, scoring three goals and grabbing two assists.

"I am delighted for Liam that we have got this one done because he is certainly someone who can be involved in a successful football club,” Cook said.

"He epitomises everything good about what we like about football players – his honesty, his work-rate, his endeavour to be better, around the club, in the dressing room and on the training ground.

