Chesterfield end winless run with stoppage time victory at Gateshead - how it happened

A Jamie Grimes own goal but the relegation-threatened hosts ahead after just four minutes but Paul McCallum cancelled it out just before half-time.

With the game looking like it would end in a frustrating 1-1 draw, Colclough prodded in from close-range on 93 minutes after goalkeeper Filip Marschall failed to hold Liam Mandeville’s corner.

The dramatic win means Town stay fifth in the table but it means they keep in touch with third-placed Woking.

Chesterfield beat Gateshead 2-1 on Saturday.

Paul Cook made four changes from the defeat to Wrexham in midweek as Ryheem Sheckleford, Laurence Maguire, Tim Akinola and Jesurun Uchegulam replaced Jeff King, Bailey Clements, Ollie Banks and Mike Jones. This was Maguire’s first league start of the season and his first in almost a year since Bromley last April. This was also Uchegbulam’s first start since a draw at York City last October.

Chesterfield have got into a rot of conceding the first goal in games and this was the 10th consecutive match that it had happened again. It came after just four minutes and it was another soft one to give away as Grimes turned in Greg Olley’s low ball into the box. Another outing without a clean sheet.

From that point on the Spireites dominated but did not find a deserved equaliser until just before half-time.

Town almost responded immediately when Maguire headed against the post from Liam Mandeville’s deep cross.

A driving run and shot from Colclough then brought a save out of the diving Marschall in the Gateshead net.

The game was following a familiar pattern of previous weeks as the Blues controlled possession but lacked a punch in the final third. The starting line-up had only managed 18 goals between them this season. The absent Armado Dobra and Jeff King had 18 goals between them.

The goal-shy Spireites thought they had an equaliser when McCallum headed in Darren Oldaker’s free-kick from the right but the offside flag went up.

However, minutes later, they did level the score and McCallum had his goal, his second in a Chesterfield shirt, finishing at the near post from Mandeville’s cross.

Within a couple of minutes of the restart McCallum should have grabbed his second of the game when he was presented with a simple tap-in after a brilliant driving run into the box by Akinola but the striker’s finish was straight at Marschall.

Moments later, the outstretched McCallum did his best to turn in Colclough’s teasing cross from he left but he could not reach the delivery.

Chesterfield continued to control the game but they had a scare with 20 minutes remaining when a mistake by Tyrone Williams went unpunished by substitute Adam Campbell.

With 15 minutes remaining Town had a couple more chances as Colclough eventually pulled the trigger when well-positioned but his effort was blocked and then in another attack Sheckleford was denied at the back stick.