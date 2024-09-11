The inclusion of youngster Connor Cook in Chesterfield's ‘senior’ squad list rather than as an ‘under-21 player’ has been explained.

Cook, 20, son of manager Paul, scored his first goal for the Spireites last week in a 1-0 away win at League One Lincoln City in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Town, like all other clubs, had to submit their official squad list to the EFL last week following the closure of the summer transfer window.

After the EFL published them online, there was some confusion from fans as to why Connor was listed with the more experienced players rather than with the under-21 lads. But the DT can confirm that the club has done nothing wrong, that it is not a mistake and that many other teams do exactly the same.

Connor Cook scored his first Chesterfield goal against Lincoln City last week. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The reason for Connor’s inclusion in the ‘senior’ category is because teams have to name at least one ‘club developed’ player in that part of their list and Connor ticks that box. If he had been listed as an under-21 player, then Chesterfield would only be allowed to name six subs rather than seven on a matchday.

The EFL has confirmed to the DT that this is entirely normal and that lots of other clubs do it, especially those who come up from the National League who might not have lots of young playes in their ranks to meet the specific criteria.

Chesterfield named 19 senior players in their squad, before signing John Fleck on Tuesday, taking their total to 20, which means they still have two spaces spare if they wish to fill them with either free agents or the likes of Ryheem Sheckleford and Ash Palmer when they return from injury.

Clubs are not allowed to sign players, apart from free agents, from now until January. But teams are allowed to register players who are already on the books but might have been left out because of long-term injury. Once the January transfer window opens and closes, clubs then have to lodge another final squad with the EFL.