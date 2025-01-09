Chesterfield edging closer to signing striker from Championship club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All signs are pointing towards Chesterfield securing the services of striker Aribim Pepple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has been on loan at Southend United from Luton Town this season, scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances, but he is set to be recalled by the Hatters, allowing him to join the Spireites for the second-half of the campaign.

It has not been officially announced yet, and you can never say never in football, especially in the transfer window, but everything we are hearing indicates that Pepple will become a Town player, as long as everything goes smoothly from here on in. Chesterfield have already had a deal for York City striker Dipo Akinyemi collapse earlier this week, through no fault of their own, when it was about as done as a deal could be without being announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival will ease Chesterield’s striking concerns, with Will Grigg a long-term absentee, and Paddy Madden working his way back to fitness.

Aribim Pepple has been on loan at Southend United this season. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Pepple has been at Luton since August 2022, having previously been playing out in Canada at Cavalry FC. He has experience of loans at Grimsby Town, Bromley and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He had trials at Leicester City and Sheffield United a few years ago.

Chesterfield are not in action this weekend but they return to the pitch against Rotherham United in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night (7pm).