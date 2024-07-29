Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Quigley and James Berry staked their claim for a starting spot in the season opener as they both got on the scoresheet in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Chesterfield lost 4-3 to a Huddersfield Town B side at the Spireites’ training ground on Saturday.

Quigley scored twice, his first goals of pre-season, while Berry took his tally to four, which is the most of any player so far.

The likes of Armando Dobra, Ryan Colclough, Branden Horton, Tim Akinola and Ali Mohiuddin all featured, as did trialists Vontae Daley-Campbell and Xavier Benjamin.

Joe Quigley scored twice against Huddersfield Town B on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “We’re really pleased with the lads; it was a great run-out.

“It was useful for the boys that didn’t get enough minutes last time out and it was a good workout for them.

“Some of our play during the game was fantastic and it’s great to see the whole squad are pulling in the right direction and playing the way we want them to.

“Joe (Quigley) and James (Berry) scored three great goals in their own right. That’s really pleasing to see and will give both lads some extra confidence.

“We wanted an opportunity to give some of the lads the minutes they need and that’s exactly what this game provided.

“We’re very thankful to Huddersfield for making the trip and giving us a great game.”

He continued: “As staff we’re very pleased with what we saw today.

“It was also a great chance to look at some of our younger players and our trialists.

“As a squad all the lads are pulling in the same direction and today was a great example of that.

“The start of the season is edging closer and we’re all looking forward to it.

“We’re buzzing for a packed out SMH Group Stadium and we’ll be looking to get off to a great start.”

