Spireites duo Tom Naylor and Will Grigg have made this list of the National League’s 20 most valuable players.

Naylor is rated as being worth £386,000, making him the joint most valuable player with York City’s Dipo Akinyemi.

The list has been compiled by industry website transfermarkt.co.uk

So who are the most valuable players in the league? Here we have all the answers.

1 . Tom Naylor (Chesterfield) £386,000 Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2 . Dipo Akinyemi (York City) £386,000 Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3 . Barry Maguire (Kidderminster Harriers) £322.000 Photo: Mark Runnacles Photo Sales