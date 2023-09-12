News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Tom Naylor has been given a value of £386,000.Tom Naylor has been given a value of £386,000.
Tom Naylor has been given a value of £386,000.

Chesterfield duo make list of National League's 20 most valuable players, joining men from York City, Solihull Moors, Bromley, Rochdale, Hartlepool United and Oldham Athletic - picture gallery

Spireites duo Tom Naylor and Will Grigg have made this list of the National League’s 20 most valuable players.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

Naylor is rated as being worth £386,000, making him the joint most valuable player with York City’s Dipo Akinyemi.

The list has been compiled by industry website transfermarkt.co.uk

So who are the most valuable players in the league? Here we have all the answers.

Get all the latest Spireites news here.

£386,000

1. Tom Naylor (Chesterfield)

£386,000 Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
£386,000

2. Dipo Akinyemi (York City)

£386,000 Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales
£322.000

3. Barry Maguire (Kidderminster Harriers)

£322.000 Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales
£257,000

4. Daniel Batty (York City)

£257,000 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Tom NaylorChesterfieldNational LeagueYork CitySpireitesBromleyRochdaleHartlepool UnitedWill Grigg