Chesterfield beat Maidstone United 4-0 on Saturday to secure third and a place in the play-off semi-finals.

They will host either Woking or Bromley on Sunday, May 7 for a place in the final at Wembley.

Webb said: “It is a very good end to what has been a very good season. We now have to win two games to get promoted and that is a really big statement.

Danny Webb.

“It is nothing this club does not deserve, a day out at Wembley, with a promotion at the end of it.

“Sunday is going to be really tough against Woking or Bromley.

“It is going to be a real humdinger and it is going to be up to us to do what we did today and a lot more.”

On who he would prefer to play out of Woking and Bromley, Webb added: “I would say out of 4th to 7th place they are quite similar teams in their philosophy. They are very strong, very organised. Apart from Woking I think the other three are three at the back, two up front, up and at ‘em.

“I don’t think anyone will expect us to walk over whoever we play but everyone will expect a victory and it is up to us to give everyone that trip to Wembley.

“It is like a cup tie, it is on the day. If we turn up I seriously fancy us and if we don’t it will be a very long day at the office.”

Chesterfield were frustrated in the first 45 but they scored four times after the break to secure the points.

Woking won at Solihull Moors, but it didn’t matter because Town did the business.

"The result was the most important thing today,” Webb told the DT.

“It was an edgy performance but a job well done in the second-half.

“In the first-half we were in first or second gear. At half-time the gaffer let everyone know in no uncertain terms that it had to improve a little bit, and it certainly did.

“In the second-half there was some clinical finishing and some good defending and it was a comfortable win in the end.”

Bailey Clements was recalled to the side, replacing Laurence Maguire, and he scored to make it 2-0.

On that selection decision, Webb said: “I think we just wanted to go to the way of playing earlier in the season with attacking full-backs. The gaffer says he has always played that way. Loz has come into the team and done exceptionally well. I think the gaffer and us as staff thought an attacking full-back at home against a team, sort of on their knees, needed to be put to the sword. In the second-half Bailey was a massive factor, as well as his goal, in why we got the victory.

“We have just said it is going to be a heck of a job to pick a team next week and that is a great position to be in.”

Ollie Banks was another name to miss out.

Webb explained: “His knee flared up during the week. Not badly but he was not 100 per cent fit. He will certainly be available for the next game.”

But one player who did return from Armando Dobra, who played an hour.

