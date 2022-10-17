News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield drawn against Northampton Town in FA Cup first round

Chesterfield will host Northampton Town in the FA Cup first round.

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Cobbers are currently third in League Two, five points behind leaders Stevenage.

Northampton missed out on promotion to League One on the final day of last season on goals scored after being pipped by Bristol Rovers who unbelievably beat Scunthorpe United 7-0.

The Spireites secured their place in the first round after beating ninth tier Anstey Nomads 3-0 away on Saturday.

The draw for the FA Cup first round has taken place.

First round games will take place on Saturday, November 5.

The winners of first round ties receive £41,000 in prize money.

Chesterfield reached the third round last season, losing 5-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

