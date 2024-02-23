Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax boss Chris Millington suggested in midweek that it might have been a good time to play the Spireites because of their last two results and because the poor state of The Shay’s pitch might have made the game a leveller. But the match did not go ahead because of a waterlogged surface.

Despite going two without a win, the Blues are still 19 points clear with a game in hand, and need just six more victories to seal promotion.

Asked about Millington’s comment, coach Danny Webb said: “Chris is a top man, I think he said something about a wobble, each to their own.

Danny Webb.

"I think people will look from the outside and say a draw and a defeat is a blip but we don’t see it that way.

"I don’t think we have taken our foot off the gas at the minute, we have had a couple of results that we didn’t want, and it is time to put that right tomorrow against Rochdale.

"The scorelines don’t lie, we lost at Bromley fair and square and we drew against Ebbsfleet fair and square, and hopefully tomorrow we will beat Rochdale fair and square.”

On the midweek postponement, Webb continued: “You are always disappointed when you prepare for a big game and it is called-off. It was out of our hands, there was nothing we could have done about it.

"I went to watch Halifax the week before and their pitch was in a bad way then and then they had another game against Woking on Saturday so I imagine it got even worse.