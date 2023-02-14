Chesterfield & District Sunday League: George go through but Doe Lea suffer defeat​

Chesterfield & District League round-up.

The former eased into the semi-finals with a superb 5-1 win over Derby All Stars whilst Doe Lea suffered the agony of a penalty shoot out defeat after ending their game against Three Horse Shoes goalless.

Britannia’s attempts to chase down leaders Renishaw Miners Welfare continued on Sunday with a 5-3 win at Crown Killamarsh, a win that leaves them four points adrift with a game in hand.

The sides were level at 2-2 at the break however Michael Williams’ hat-trick for Britannia proved to be decisive. Nico Degirolamo scored the winners other goals whilst Simon Whitehouse scored twice for Crown, Tim Garfoot once.

At the other end of the table Butchers Arms’ attempts to pick up their first point of the season failed, but only just. James Keenan’s two goals and a third from Lewis Siddall saw opponents New Whittington Newbold just claim a 3-2 win.

Pilsley Community and Clowne Wanderers shared the points in the other HKL ONE game, Tyler Barkesby scoring for Pilsley, Ryan Bannister for Wanderers.

The top two in HKL TWO both drew, leaders Brampton Moor Rovers 2-2 with Arkwright Town Blues and Clowne Wanderers Reserves 2-2 with Spotted Frog.

Two goals apiece for Connor Bendall and Charles Oglesby secured three points for Brampton Barrel who beat Hollingwood Athletic 4-1 whilst Ricky Machin and Elliott Hughes were amongst the goals as Rangers beat Espial 3-2.

HKL THREE leaders Bolsover Town Seniors dropped points for a second consecutive week with a goalless draw against Green United.

Dizzy Duck thrashed Shinnon 8-0 whilst Boot and Shoe went one goal better, beating Rose and Crown Brampton 9-0. Matt Crowe and Kyle Martin both scored twice in Shinnon’s victory, Liam Carrington, Sam Devereux, William Whitehead and Kane Snell once.

Elliott Nunn has had a prolific season in front of goal for Boot and Shoe and he hit four goals for Boot and Shoe’s victory. Also on target were Harry Oakley twice, Richard Pearson and James Pendleton once.

In the division’s other game Staveley Town beat Brampton Victoria 3-1, Jordan Dixon, Darren Fantom and Bradley Walker with the goals.

Spartans became the first team to beat leaders Dronfield Wanders this season thanks to goals from Rhys Mansell (2), Jamie Sales and Dan Shearman.

Brampton Rovers moved closer to the top of HKL FOUR following Wanderers’ slip up thanks to their 2-1 victory over Hasland Community as Dom Fitzpatrick and Luke Waller’s goals despite Aaron Walker pulling a goal back a minute from time.

Clay Cross Utd thumped Brimington 6-0 with Oliver Hooper and Adam Wragg both scoring twice, Callum Gill and Mason Hamlin also scoring. A tight game at Royal Oak Whitwell went the way of visitors Tibshelf Community who just edged it 3-2.

Steelmelters moved eight points clear at the top of HKL FIVE as they beat Badger 2-0. Josh Wilson gave them the lead on 56 minutes with Steven Alan Rogers adding the second ten minutes later.

John Pye’s Elliott Barker hit a treble as his side beat Clowne Comets 4-3, Kian David Morris scoring a couple for the Comets. Grassmoor Sports Reserves’ Luke Addlington and Rick Fullwood scored as their side beat Courage Lions 2-0 as Hasland Community Reserves and Dronfield played out an exciting 3-3 draw, Tom Farmer, Callum Grant and Josh Raine scoring for Hasland, Harry Radford twice and Sub Ethan Winter scored once.