Chesterfield & District Sunday League: Busy week in league and cup for HKL sides

In midweek, AFC Newbold overcame New Whitt Social 5-1 with Dan Keenan scoring twice and Sam Bertram, Liam Hendley and Jordan Thorpe once, but they were beaten 3-1 by Renishaw MW on Sunday for whom Kyle Gee-Pemberton, Liam Riley and Adam Sydall found the net.

Britannia edged a step closer to the HKL League title despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Doe Lea. Nic DeGirolamo and James Hill netted for Britannia, Lee Clay and Perry Richards for Doe Lea.

HKL THREE champions Mutton FC rounded off their league campaign on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Dronfield Town, while in the Hutson Cup they beat Brampton Rovers 3-1, Kyran Rampersad with two goals, Sam Alcock and Tom Suter also scoring.

HKL Four champions Apollo (purple) in action at Shinnon in the Hutson Cup. Photo: Martin Roberts.

There was just one game in HKL FOUR and it was a title decider as leaders Arkwright Town Blues took on fourth-placed Apollo at Barlborough Country Park. Luke Halliwell, Ethan Marsh and Nathan Watson were on target for Apollo in the closest of 3-2 victories to snatch the trophy from Espial’s grasp to become champions.

Apollo were also in action in the Hutson Cup earlier in the week and goals from Elliott Daffin, Corey Luck, Ethan Marsh and Kyle Turner secured a 4-1 win at Shinnon.

In the Alma Cup Clowne Wanderers Reserves visited Glapwell who play a division below in HKL THREE and eased to a 2-0 victory.

Clowne Wanderers of HKL ONE took on bottom of HKL FIVE Hasland Community in midweek in the Hutson Cup and won 12-0. Liam Vardy bagged a hat-trick in the victory whilst Sam Lomas scored twice.

Hasland Club, bottom of HKL TWO, faced Brampton Gas Bar and Bites who are similarly placed in HKL ONE and beat them 2-1, Luke Beatson and Andy Scragg scoring for Club, Charles Oglesby for Brampton.

Espial suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Pilsley Community for whom Tyler Barksby, Michael Dillingham, Kane Hempshall and Curt Sharples scored.