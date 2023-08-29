News you can trust since 1855
​Chesterfield & District League to get under way with 12 new teams

​The 2023/24 Chesterfield and District HKL Sunday League season gets underway on Sunday with 57 teams competing across five divisions.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Aug 2023, 19:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 19:26 BST

​Three noticeable names will be missing from this season’s roster - five-time winners FC Britannia, 2021/2022 champions Newton George and Dragon and last season’s champions Renishaw Miners Welfare, who all withdrew from the league during the close season.

However, a raft of new clubs, 12 in total, have joined the league. The highest-placed new team are re-formed Killamarsh Juniors who will play in HKL TWO.

FC Duke and MSK Utd will be playing in HKL THREE, Chesterfield Junior Blues, Chesterfield Town Creswell Barnet Reserves and Woodthorpe Inn will be in HKL FOUR.

The Chesterfield & District League gets back under way this weekend.The Chesterfield & District League gets back under way this weekend.
Crown and Anchor, Town FC, Renishaw FC and Tibshelf Community Reserves and White Hart Calow will play in HKL FIVE.

In addition three clubs have been re-named, Boot and Shoe are now Bridge Inn, Dizzy Duck are now Boythorpe and Royal Oak Whitwell become AFC Whitwell. As is usual all League games will kick off at 10.45 am.

*The Derbyshire Times would like teams in this year’s Chesterfield & District Sunday League to send us team photos that can be used for publication when the need arises.

Please e-mail a good quality team photo to [email protected], clearly identifying the team featured. Feel free to also send individual head shots with player names if desired.

