​Chesterfield & District League: Renishaw and Dragon in league and cup glory

Renishaw Miners Welfare had led the division for most of the season and Britannia’s recent run of excellent form had put them in with a great chance of regaining the title they last held in 20/21.

This was always going to be a tight game however it surpassed expectations as both sides hit five goals, with a point proving to be enough to see Renishaw claim the title.

Cameron Evans’ double for Renishaw proved to be crucial along with goals from Karl Knowles, Jamie Damms and substitute Christian Savage. Callum Mawbey scored two Britannia goals, Nico DeGirolamo, Nathan Whitehead and substitute Declan Sorrell one apiece.

George & Dragon celebrate their Derbyshire County Cup win. Photo: Derbyshire FA.

It was also a memorable day in the Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup and particularly for Dragon’s Tyrone Macaskill, as HKL League sides Newton George and Dragon and Mutton FC contested the final. Macaskill hit a superb hat-trick with Lewis Macaskill scoring twice as their side came out on top 5-3.

In the domestic Chatsworth Cup Semi-Final Spartans Reserves caused a huge upset as they beat fellow HKL FIVE and 2022/3 Champions Steelmelters 2-0 thanks to goals from Jay Carr and Morgan Priestley.

Spartans will meet Brampton Rovers in the final at Staveley Miners Welfare FC, who were excellent in their semi against Royal Oak Whitwell as they ran out 4-1 winners.

In the league, in HKL ONE Butchers Arms won for the sixth time in seven league and cup starts as goals from Ethan Blackburn, Curtis McLeish, Zack Reynolds and Dan Shelbourne secured them a 4-1 victory over Doe Lea.

In HKL TWO Hepthorne Lane were big winners, humbling Spotted Frog 7-2 a result which gives themselves the chance of ending the season as runners up in the division if they can win their remaining game at Hollingwood Athletic in early May, a victory which could move them above Clowne Wanderers Reserves who were beaten 3-2 by champions Brampton Moor Rovers.

Two Josh Perkins goals plus one each from Ashley Churchill and Connor Nelson earned Brampton Barrel a 4-2 win over Glapwell Gladiators.

The title race in HKL THREE will go right down to the wire with just two points separating leaders Boot and Shoe and second-placed Dizzy Duck, the latter having two games to play and the former one.

The Ducks won on Sunday to keep their hopes alive, beating Green United 3-1, Will Whitehead scoring twice, Sam Devereux once. Bolsover Town seniors won their last match 5-2, Sam Jackson and Aiden McTighe and Liam Richardson scoring against Shinnon, whilst Brampton Victoria drew 3-3 at Creswell Barnet.

In HKL FOUR, Hasland Community beat Dronfield Wanderers 1-0 and Tibshelf Community won 3-2 at Tupton.