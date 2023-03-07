Chesterfield & District League: ​Mutton hit nine to see off eight-man Britannia

​Mutton scored three in the opening five minutes of the game before scoring a further six and Britannia three as the latter were reduced to eight players.

For Mutton, Aiden Ordidge, Danny Claridge and Tom Suter scored twice, Josh Brown, Danny Dreelan and Danny Harper once, with Charlie Dawes, Jason Foster and Connor McMillan replying.

Renishaw MW took advantage by winning 2-0 at Doe Lea to extend their lead at the top to four points although they have played a game more. Karl Knowles and Callum Lytham got the goals.

Chesterfield & District League round-up.

Newton George And Dragon beat Clowne Wanderers 3-0, while Jaishiv Bowers, Kane Hempshall, Steven Wright and Ryan Kerlin found the net as Pilsley Community won 4-3 at New Whittington Newbold.

In HKL TWO Brampton Moor Rovers’ lead at the top was cut to just one point as they drew 1-1 with Spotted Frog whilst second-placed Clowne Wanderers Reserves picked up a vital three points in a 3-0 victory over Glapwell Gladiators with Matt Robson hitting a double.

In HKL THREE the top two weren’t in action and third-placed Hasland Club lost 2-1 at Eastwood Park to Creswell Barnett.

Paul Bonsall, Harry Dudley, Bradley Saint and Rhys Wallhead were on target for Shinnon who eased to a 4-0 win over Royal Oak Brampton as Brampton Victoria and Green Utd played out a 1-1 draw.

Dronfield Wanderers top HKL FOUR after coming out on top in a goal fest with Barlborough, winning 8-5. Matt Hobson and Liam Marriott both scored twice for Barlborough and Josh Bennett once however their efforts proved to be in vain.

Second-placed Spartans were also involved in a high-scoring game, beating Clay Cross Utd 5-4, Rhys Mansell scoring twice, Kirk Bradshaw, Sean Dineen and Jake Longdon once.

The high scoring continued at Hasland Community where Tibshelf Community won 6-1. Sam Hollett hit four goals with Liam Hurley and Danny Radford joining him.

Two early goals from Kyle Perrins set the stage for Poolsbrook Town’s 4-1 win over Royal Oak Whitwell with Oliver Shaw and Nathan Watts also scoring for Town. Tupton drew 1-1 at Brimington.

Steelmelters and John Pye reinforced their positions at the top of HKL with both sides winning their latest fixtures. Leaders Steelmelters comfortably beat Badger 4-0 as Matt Towndrow hit a hat-trick and Davy Francis netted.

John Pye won 6-4 thanks to Elliott Barker (2), Archie Shannon, Will Tomlinson, George Cull and Jaden Mitchell-Bent, while Walkers Wanderers are third following their narrow 3-2 win at Dronfield in which Lee Kelly, David Wall and Josh Watts found the back of the net.

Brady Parker hit four goals for Grassmoor Sports Reserves who beat Hasland Community Reserves 6-2, Andy Woolvern scoring Sports’ other two goals.