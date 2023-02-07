Chesterfield & District League: ​Leaders Renishaw MW return with a victory

The opposition this time around were bottom side Butchers Arms, who had failed to pick up a point anywhere prior to the game, however despite their lowly position they gave a good account of themselves before two James Savage goals handed the points to Renishaw.

Second-placed Mutton visited New Whittington Newbold and won 3-2, a victory that keeps them five points adrift of the leaders having played a game more.

In HKL TWO a victory for leaders Brampton Moor Rovers coupled with a defeat for second-placed Clowne Wanderers Reserves saw Rovers move three points clear.

Chesterfield & District League round-up.

Rovers beat Brampton Barrel 3-2 whilst Wanderers lost by the same margin to Hepthorne Lane. Spotted Frog beat Rangers 5-0 whilst Hollingwood beat rock bottom Espial 4-2.

HKL THREE side Hasland Club took full advantage as leaders Bolsover Town Seniors dropped points against Brampton Victoria, beating Green Utd to move within two points of Town at the top.

Oliver Dawson and Liam Varley scored for Victoria as they drew 2-2 with Town as Matt Bower and Oliver Townsend scored the vital goals that earned Club a 2-1 victory over the Greens.

Creswell Barnet and Grassmoor Sports played out a 2-2 draw whilst Elliott Nunn, Luke Nunn and Joe Oakley fired Boot and Shoe to a 3-1 win at Palterton Sporting Club.

Iin HKL FOUR, leaders Dronfield Wanderers beat Tupton 1-0 to stay four points clear of second-placed Brampton Rovers who beat Brimington 3-1.

At Barlborough an equaliser by Royal Oak Whitwell’s Oliver Wolstenholme cancelled out Sam Buckton’s goal for the hosts to earn his side a point.

In HKL FIVE another victory for leaders Steelmelters kept them eight points clear of second-placed John Pye who also won.

Steelmelters victory came at the expense of Walkers Wanderers whom they beat 4-1 thanks to goals from Steven Alan Rogers, Ryan Preece and Tom Keown.

Meanwhile John Pye emphatically beat Badger 6-1 as Jayden Mitchell-Bent and Archie Shannon both scored twice, Callum Humphries and Elliott Barker once.

Hasland Community Reserves beat Courage Lions 2-1 thanks to Mark Crain and James Bull’s goals.

Britannia’s interest in this year’s cup competitions came to an end at the hands of Doe Lea who knocked them out of the Alma Cup. Chris Bettney found the net for Britannia but a goal from Oliver Rouse and one from substitute Lee Clay saw a very impressive Doe Lea outfit through to the next round.

Joining Doe Lea are Shinnon who beat Rose and Crown Brampton 4-0, Jack Shaw, Tom Torrington, Rhys Wallhead and sub Brad Lowbridge with the goals.