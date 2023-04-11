Chesterfield & District League: Dragon suffer blow in race for title

A Harry Denton goal plus one from Ross Etheridge cancelled out Cameron Pinnick’s George and Dragon goal.

Brampton Moor Rovers moved ever closer to winning the HKL TWO title after their emphatic 6-0 win over wooden spoonists Espial leaves them four points clear of Clowne Wanderers Reserves with Rovers having three more league games to play, second placed and four points worse off Wanderers who have two more to play.

However, Wanderers remain in contention following a tight 3-2 victory over Arkwright Town at Clune Street.

Chesterfield & District League round-up.

Rangers took on Hepthorne Lane and came out on top, just, Luke Jackson scoring twice and Matt Tait once as Rangers won 3-2.

Spotted Frog welcomed Hollingwood Athletic to their Langer Lane home but couldn’t prevent Athletic leaving with the points as they beat them 2-1.

Second-placed Dizzy Duck could have taken over the leadership of HKL THREE had they beaten third-placed Boot and Shoe, however goals from Elliott Nunn and Jack Warwick cancelled out Liam Carrington Duck’s goal to hand the win to Boot and Shoe who are now one point behind their opponents in the league.

Grassmoor Sports were in fine form as Rio Topham’s hat-trick led them to an excellent 7-0 victory over Rose and Crown Brampton with Finlay Hunter, Finn Oakley, Joe Turner and substitute Leo Capuano joining Sports talisman on the scoresheet.

At Palterton it ended all square as home side Green United were held to a 2-2 draw by Creswell Barnet.

Spartans regained the leadership of HKL FOUR as their excellent form continued with a vital 2-0 win over Tupton and previous leaders Clay Cross United slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Hasland Community for whom Shane McCarthy, Callum Harrison and Joe Palmer scored.

Brampton Rovers also remain in contention for the title after they won 3-1 at Barlborough whilst Dronfield won 2-1 at Royal Oak Whitwell.

Grassmoor Sports Reserves caused a stir in HKL FIVE as they produced a top class display to condemn leaders Steelmelters to a first league defeat of the season and it was Brady Parker who was Grassmoor’s hero as he came off the bench to score twice and cancel out Luke Noble’s Steelmelters goal.

John Pye visited Courage Lions and won a high-scoring game 5-3, Spartans Reserves beat Hasland Community Reserves 5-2 and Walkers Wanderers beat Wingfield White Hart 4-1, Nick Sheffield, James Spencer, David Wall and Dan Griffiths with the winning goals.