Chesterfield & District League: ​Britannia close the gap at the top of HKL One

Jordan Wells’ two first half goals for Crown were cancelled out by two Tom Poole goals and a third from James Hill.

Clowne Wanderers edged out opponents Doe Lea 3-2. Wanderers led 3-1 at the break but Doe Lea came back strongly as Perry Richards second goal of the game reduced Wanderers advantage to one goal before Aaron Sennet hit the decider to add to Warwick Wood and Liam Pritchard’s first half goals.

Newton George and Dragon travelled to Pilsley Miners Welfare ground to take on Pilsley Community and goals from Ryan Hadley and Tony Macaskill secured them the win.

Chesterfield & District League Round-up

In HKL TWO, Brampton Moor Rovers were high scorers along with Brampton Barrel as they hit eight and nine goals respectively. League leaders Rovers blew away opponents Rangers with Dan Keenan scoring four, Sam Gilthorpe three and Stephan Brown one.

Barrel’s victory came against Espial, Connor Nelson (3), Joseph Bayne (2), Matt Singlehurst (2), Josh Fields and Will Martin scoring.

Spotted Frog picked up three useful points as they beat Hepthorne Lane 4-2.

Dizzy Duck took full advantage of Bolsover Town Seniors recent dip in form to move above them to top HKL THREE by virtue of a 3-0 win at Shinnon, Aaron Carrington, Oliver Swale and Kane Snell’s goals taking the points.

Town’s 2-1 defeat to Hasland Club cost them the leadership as Chris Hughes and Oliver Shelton’s goals secured an excellent victory.

Brampton Victoria were 3-2 winners at Palterton Sporting. On target for the winners were Ben Burrell, Max Higginson and Oliver Papworth as Jordan Varnum scored both Sporting goals.

Staveley Town were also winners, Brad Topham, Brad Walker and Kegan Betts earning them a 3-1 win at Creswell Barnet.

Clay Cross Utd’s 5-2 win at Tibshelf Community moved them to within a point of HKL FOUR leaders Spartans. Two Dan Creswell goals plus a Liam Gannon strike and a dramatic Joe Palmer effort in the eighth minute of stoppage time at the end of the second half saw Hasland Community beat Dronfield Wanderers 4-3.

Brampton Rovers saw off Tupton 4-0 with Tom Robe scoring twice, Greg Fitzpatrick and Jack Roddis once in a 4-0 win.

The pick of the games in HKL FIVE was the one between Hasland Community Reserves and Badger as goals from Community’s Liam Whiting (2), Josh Raine and Jordan Hamlin proved to be insufficient to earn them a victory as Badger scored six.

Elsewhere Joseph Walker’s brace plus a third from David Wall secured Walkers Wanderers a 3-0 win at Courage Lions and two goals from Brady Parker plus goals from Taylor Siddall and Joseph Turner helped Grassmoor Sports Reserves to a 4-1 victory over Spartans Reserves at Barnes Park.

One Chatsworth Cup game saw Steelmelters beat Poolsbrook Town side.