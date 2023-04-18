Chesterfield & District League: Britannia are held while Brampton take the title​

​Nico De Girolamo scored twice for Britannia, James Hill and Michael Williams once, however Butchers scored four times themselves and as a result moved out of the wooden spoon position.

The damage to Britannia’s title aspirations, however, was minimal, as second-placed Renishaw Miners Welfare were also held to a draw, this time by defending champions Newton George and Dragon, leaving Britannia’s two point advantage in tact.

Karl Knowles was on target for Renishaw in their draw along with Liam Riley and James Savage whilst Tyrone Macaskill, Ryan Watters and Ross Armstrong scored George and Dragon’s three in the draw.

Chesterfield & District League round-up.

Third-placed Mutton maintained the pressure on the top two by virtue of a good performance at Doe Lea whom they edged out 3-2. Two David Sills goals were not enough to give Crown Killamarsh a win at New Whittington Newbold as Steve Barnett, Callum Featherstone and Joe Robb, twice, scored for the hosts.

Brampton Moor Rovers became the first divisional winners on Sunday as a 1-0 win at Brampton Barrel saw them lift the HKL TWO title with two games to spare.

They have led the division for most of the 2022/23 season and so far have won 12, drawn three and lost just once with Dan Keenan’s 21 goals proving to be vital.

Clowne Wanderers Reserves were held to a 1-1 draw by Hollingwood Athletic, Matt Robson scoring for Wanderers and Kieran Patilla for Athletic, but remain on course to finish the season as runners up, holding a four point advantage over Hepthorne Lane.

Rangers completed their league campaign with a 2-1 victory at Glapwell Gladiators with Ryan Brown and Ricky Machin netting.

Boot and Shoe stay top of HKL THREE following their 2-1 win at Brampton Victoria, Elliott Nunn and Harry Oakley on target.

Cam Bayford-Wynn scored the only goal of the game as his Grassmoor Sports side beat Palterton Sporting Club and there were wins for Green United, who beat Staveley Town 3-2 with Michael Lettall scoring twice and James Turner once for Greens, Jordan Dixon twice for Town, and Hasland Club who thanks to two Oliver Shelton goals and one from Matt Bower beat Shinnon 3-0. Rose and Crown and Creswell Barnet played out a goalless draw.

HKL FOUR leaders Clay Cross United passed up the opportunity to put some daylight between themselves and second-placed Spartans as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brampton Rovers. Tupton just edged out opponents Dronfield Wanderers, Neo Batty, Liam Illingworth and Jack Howdle handing them an odd goal in five win.