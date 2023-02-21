Chesterfield & District League: ​Brampton upset Crown Killamarsh in the cup

Rovers went into the game unbeaten in the league whilst Crown had picked up just six points so an upset looked to be very much on the cards, and so it turned out as Rovers ended their opponents’ cup interests, beating them 4-2.

Butchers Arms tasted victory for the first time this season as they edged past THREE promotion chasers Hasland Club, winning 3-2, Tom Davis, Zack Reynolds and Dan Shelbourne hitting the winning goals.

An all ONE tie saw leaders Renishaw Miners Welfare take on Doe Lea who eventually came up just short as two Christian Savage goals plus a third from James Savage cancelled out Craig King and Joe Newton’s goals for Doe Lea.

Chesterfield & District League.

Boot and Shoe have been going well in HKL THREE but they faced a really difficult challenge as they entertained defending HKL champions Newton George and Dragon. They worked hard but in the end George and Dragon were just too strong and won the game 5-0.

Pilsley Community of HKL ONE faced a potentially difficult tie at THREE outfit Staveley Town but two goals from Tyler Barksby and one apiece from Kane Hempshall and Steven Wright eased them to a 4-1 win.

In an all HKL TWO clash, title-chasers Clowne Wanderers Reserves took on second from bottom Rangers with the latter causing an upset as a Billy Radford goal put Rangers through to the next round.

Spotted Frog also made progress at the expense of Brampton Victoria whom they beat 4-2.

In the league, in HKL TWO Glapwell Gladiators heaped more misery on pointless Espial by thumping them 4-0, a solitary Declan White goal earned Arkwright Town Blues a win at Brampton Barely whilst Hepthorne Lane squeezed past opponents Hollingwood Athletic 3-2.

HKL THREE leaders Bolsover Town extended their advantage over second placed Hasland Club to six points on the back of a 2-0 victory over Green Utd, although they have played four games more.

Grant Bannister starred for Palterton Sporting, hitting a treble in a 6-1 win over Rose and Crown Brampton, Nathan Wood scoring twice, Liam Pinder also.

Dizzy Duck won 3-1 at Grassmoor Sports who had a man red carded, Tyler Martin, Kane Snell and Luke Booker with the winning goals.

Creswell Barnett also had a player dismissed but still had enough in reserve to beat opponents Shinnon 4-2, Keegan Burton scoring twice, Ethan Marsh and Kyle Turner once for the winners, Richard Harrison and Josh Neal for Shinnon,

It is really tight at the top of HKL FOUR as just two points separate the top four. Brampton Rovers sit at the top of the division despite drawing with fourth placed Clay Cross Utd. Second-placed Dronfield Wanderers didn’t play but form side Spartans, whose 3-1 win over Poolsbrook Town was a sixth in succession in league and cup, moved them to within a point of the top two.

On target in the win for Spartans were Jamie Sales who scored twice and Kirk Bradshaw.

Royal Oak Whitwell were on top form as goals from Leon Spalding (2), Connor Bedford, Lewis Booth and Conner Jones earned them a 5-0 victory over Brimington.

In FIVE, leaders Steelmelters were without a game and second-placed John Pye beat Clowne Comets 4-3 to move within five points.

Callum Humphries scored a vital goal to add to the two Archie Shannon scored plus one from Elliott Barker to cancel out Trafford Baxter, Jordan Coates and Louie Hoskins’ goals for the Comets.

