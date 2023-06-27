News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

​Chesterfield & District League announce continuation of sponsorship deal

​The Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League (CDSFL) have announced their continued league sponsorship with HKL Specialists Ltd & HKL Special Projects for the 2023/24 season.
By Sports Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST- 2 min read

Both HKL Specialists Ltd and HKL Special Projects Ltd are main sponsors of Northern Counties East Division One side, Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club, and the deal will see the continuation of both the semi-finals and finals of the league’s cup competitions be played at Inkersall Road.

The 2022/23 season saw increased numbers of spectators attend Inkersall Road for the cup competitions, who witnessed Brampton Rovers AFC (Chatsworth Cup) and Renishaw Miners Welfare (Alma Cup), take home this year’s trophies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On continuing their partnership, managing director of HKL, Terry Damms, said: “HKL are delighted to be able to assist the Chesterfield Sunday League once again with a one-year sponsorship.

Terry Damms from HKL with Chesterfield & District Sunday League officer Dan Brown.Terry Damms from HKL with Chesterfield & District Sunday League officer Dan Brown.
Terry Damms from HKL with Chesterfield & District Sunday League officer Dan Brown.
Most Popular

"In these testing times we all face some challenges and it’s great to see local people be able to get away from the more testing times by getting involved in playing, supporting and officiating within the League.

"It is testament to the competition and how it is administered that new teams are joining the league. The semi-finals and finals held at Staveley MWFC were a thunderous success and again HKL hope that the Trojans may assist the league in hosting their cup competition games at Inkersall Rd in 2024.

"HKL hope that our past and current sponsorship can be built on for many years to come.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On behalf of the CDSFL, league officer Dan Brown said: “The support we’ve received from Terry, HKL & Staveley Miners Welfare FC has been second to none.

"As a league, we’re grateful for this sponsorship as it allows us to ensure the people of Chesterfield and surrounding areas can continue to enjoy their football on a Sunday morning.

"The league has been running since 1966 and we look forward to many more years to come.”

With the 2023/24 season just around the corner, league preparation is well under way with nine new teams set to join and several departing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further information on HKL can be found at www.hklspecialists.co.uk

Related topics:Chesterfield