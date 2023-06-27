​Chesterfield & District League announce continuation of sponsorship deal

Both HKL Specialists Ltd and HKL Special Projects Ltd are main sponsors of Northern Counties East Division One side, Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club, and the deal will see the continuation of both the semi-finals and finals of the league’s cup competitions be played at Inkersall Road.

The 2022/23 season saw increased numbers of spectators attend Inkersall Road for the cup competitions, who witnessed Brampton Rovers AFC (Chatsworth Cup) and Renishaw Miners Welfare (Alma Cup), take home this year’s trophies.

On continuing their partnership, managing director of HKL, Terry Damms, said: “HKL are delighted to be able to assist the Chesterfield Sunday League once again with a one-year sponsorship.

Terry Damms from HKL with Chesterfield & District Sunday League officer Dan Brown.

"In these testing times we all face some challenges and it’s great to see local people be able to get away from the more testing times by getting involved in playing, supporting and officiating within the League.

"It is testament to the competition and how it is administered that new teams are joining the league. The semi-finals and finals held at Staveley MWFC were a thunderous success and again HKL hope that the Trojans may assist the league in hosting their cup competition games at Inkersall Rd in 2024.

"HKL hope that our past and current sponsorship can be built on for many years to come.”

On behalf of the CDSFL, league officer Dan Brown said: “The support we’ve received from Terry, HKL & Staveley Miners Welfare FC has been second to none.

"As a league, we’re grateful for this sponsorship as it allows us to ensure the people of Chesterfield and surrounding areas can continue to enjoy their football on a Sunday morning.

"The league has been running since 1966 and we look forward to many more years to come.”

With the 2023/24 season just around the corner, league preparation is well under way with nine new teams set to join and several departing.

