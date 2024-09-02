Chesterfield director resigns after four years at club
Chesterfield director Terry Ward has resigned, the club has announced.
Mr Ward has also stepped down as the safety certificate holder with the Safety Advisory Group.
He joined the board four years ago when the community trust completed a takeover of the club.
Mr Ward was the architect who designed the SMH Group Stadium and has been responsible for the statutory and regulatory requirements for the last four years, the Spireites said.
They added: “The board would like to thank Terry for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”
Mr Ward’s resignation, which was rubber-stamped on August 29, has also been confirmed on the Companies House website.
