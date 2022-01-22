James Rowe.

Despite not taking all three points the Spireites go top of the table after Halifax lost at Maidenhead United.

New signing Joe Quigley made his debut, Laurence Maguire returned after three months out, while Tom Denton came off the bench for his first competitive appearance in a year after two knee injuries.

On the performance, Rowe said: “I think in the first 15 minutes we did not play with the intensity that I wanted.

"They (Aldershot) came out better than us which surprised me. Maybe that was a layover from Tuesday.

"We took too many touches in the defensive third and we did not go into the front quick enough in the early stages.

"I think we dominated the 75 minutes, we got territory, we got penalty area entries, final third entries, we went over, we went round, but I think the final delivery was not good enough, coupled with a little bit of luck where it did not quite land for us.

"They defended well but on another day you get two or three goals.

"We did not get our just rewards for all the pressure we had but we can pleased with the efforts of the players, they went to the last minute, and it looked like there was only going to be one winner.

Explaining more about Town’s direct approach at times, Rowe said: "The pitch is in a state where we have to adapt the way we play. The surface has obviously changed here, they are in a low block with nine behind the ball and they want to catch you on the counter-attack so if you are playing short passes in that mid-third it is dangerous and that showed during the game. If you are playing short, it is bobbling a little bit and they are pressurising and they can nick it. That was the catch if you like."

The victory takes the Blues top of the pile after 23 matches.

“We are not as positive as what we would be if it was on the back of a win,” Rowe added.