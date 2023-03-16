Chesterfield defender's suspension worries eased
Jeff King can breathe a sigh of relief after avoiding a two-match ban.
The full-back has been on nine yellow cards for some time and one more before game 37 of the National League season would have resulted in him being suspended for two matches.
But Chesterfield’s fixture at Wealdstone on Tuesday night was the cut-off point and he did not go into the book so he is in the clear.
He could still be handed a three-match suspension but he would need to collect six more bookings in the final nine fixtures, taking him to 15, up to and including the last game of the season prior to the play-offs.
King was given a one-match ban earlier in the season for receiving five yellows before the cut-off point and missed one more game in February after being sent off against Notts County following two yellows.
The 27-year-old has been in excellent form this season, bagging eight goals and 11 assists, meaning he leads the way on goal contributions with a total of 19. Liam Mandeville is not far behind with six goals and 12 assists, while Armando Dobra has 10 goals and four assists.