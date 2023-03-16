News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
40 minutes ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
45 minutes ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
46 minutes ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
15 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
16 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

Chesterfield defender's suspension worries eased

Jeff King can breathe a sigh of relief after avoiding a two-match ban.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 08:59 GMT

The full-back has been on nine yellow cards for some time and one more before game 37 of the National League season would have resulted in him being suspended for two matches.

But Chesterfield’s fixture at Wealdstone on Tuesday night was the cut-off point and he did not go into the book so he is in the clear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He could still be handed a three-match suspension but he would need to collect six more bookings in the final nine fixtures, taking him to 15, up to and including the last game of the season prior to the play-offs.

Jeff King.
Jeff King.
Jeff King.
Most Popular

King was given a one-match ban earlier in the season for receiving five yellows before the cut-off point and missed one more game in February after being sent off against Notts County following two yellows.

The 27-year-old has been in excellent form this season, bagging eight goals and 11 assists, meaning he leads the way on goal contributions with a total of 19. Liam Mandeville is not far behind with six goals and 12 assists, while Armando Dobra has 10 goals and four assists.

ChesterfieldNational LeagueWealdstoneNotts County