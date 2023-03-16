The full-back has been on nine yellow cards for some time and one more before game 37 of the National League season would have resulted in him being suspended for two matches.

But Chesterfield’s fixture at Wealdstone on Tuesday night was the cut-off point and he did not go into the book so he is in the clear.

He could still be handed a three-match suspension but he would need to collect six more bookings in the final nine fixtures, taking him to 15, up to and including the last game of the season prior to the play-offs.

Jeff King.

King was given a one-match ban earlier in the season for receiving five yellows before the cut-off point and missed one more game in February after being sent off against Notts County following two yellows.