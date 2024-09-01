Chey Dunkley.

Chey Dunkley will be suspended for Chesterfield’s next league game, the FA has confirmed.

The defender collected two late bookings and was given his marching orders by referee Charles Breakspear in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Gillingham.

With the Spireites travelling to Lincoln City in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday night, some people wondered whether he would miss that fixture rather than the league visit of Grimsby Town next Saturday, but the FA has confirmed that Dunkley’s one match ban will be against the Mariners, which will come as a big blow. The centre-back has started all four of the Blues’ league games so far and has impressed with his leadership and aerial dominance.

His absence will provide an opportunity for either captain Jamie Grimes, who is now fully fit after a thigh injury, Tyrone Willams or Harvey Araujo.

Grimsby have won two and lost two so far and are one place and one point above Chesterfield in the table.

But before then, the Spireites travel to Sincil Bank to take on the Imps in their second group game of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Paul Cook’s men opened with a 1-1 draw against Manchester City under-21s, beating them on penalties, meaning they collected two points.

Lincoln are fourth in League One, recording three wins and one defeat so far. They won 1-0 away at Stevenage on Saturday.