Chesterfield defender walking disciplinary tightrope
and live on Freeview channel 276
The centre-back has made nine appearances this season, starting all of the last six games, scoring two goals.
But he will have to watch his step because he is now one yellow card away from receiving a one-match ban.
The 28-year-old collected his fourth booking of the season in the 1-1 draw at Maidenhead United on Saturday.
One more before the 19th fixture of the campaign will trigger the suspension. With that being seven games away, it seems likely he will have to sit one out in the coming weeks, which would give Ash Palmer another chance to make his claim for a starting spot.
Chesterfield have already had one player reach five yellows this season, with Mike Jones missing the draw against the Magpies at the weekend, but he is available again for the match against Bromley on Tuesday night.
Tom Naylor, Jamie Grimes, Armando Dobra and Ryan Colclough are all on three bookings and are next at risk of a ban.