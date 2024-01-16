Chesterfield secured another ‘big tick’ in their quest for promotion after beating Altrincham 2-1.

James Berry scored the winner on 83 minutes to take them 12 points clear at the top.

Town were not at their best but they managed to overcome a very useful Altrincham side.

“That was another big tick towards our final quest,” Webb said.

Danny Webb.

“I thought Altrincham were very good tonight. They were very good at counter-attacking. The way they executed their goal was first-class. We are disappointed with how it came about but you have to admire the type of goal they achieved after that moment where we lost the ball.

“I felt we dealt better with their counter-attacks in the second-half. I thought we managed the game excellently after we took the lead. I thought the finish from James Berry was a great way to win a very tough fixture.

Webb continued: “To concede just before half-time was a bit of a sickener but the message from the manager at half-time was to start the second-half on the front-foot and I thought as the half went on I thought we were going to get the winner.

“When you have got an element of flatness and it is a cold night and the pitch is looking a bit tired at the moment, you have got to make sure you come through the game without completely mucking up and getting zero points. When passes are going astray it is about getting that balance between going for the win, 1-1 is not the worst result in the world, but we aren’t losing 2-1 at home. Those players have got that mindset nailed-on, where they can go for a win, and have the common sense to make sure we don’t lose and that is important.

“The best team won because the scoreline doesn’t lie.”

The win did not come without another injury, however, with Ryheem Sheckleford going to hospital at full-time.

Webb said: “We have just looked at Shecks’ shin and it is like a five-inch gash so he has gone straight to hospital. Apparently that wasn’t a foul. It is easy to be less bitter when you have won the game but, at the same time, maybe could have broken his leg. He is definitely going to need a lot of stitches in that leg tonight.”

Ollie Banks gave Town the lead after some slick build-up play that was straight off the training ground.

Webb explained:“Gary (Roberts) had worked on that pattern of play on Sunday so it is nice when he sees it come off. It was a great goal.”

The game was heading for a draw until Berry curled in the winner against his old club.

Webb added: “By god he is trying to become a real top class footballer. He is the last one off the training pitch doing his finishing every day. What a goal to win a game.”