Chesterfield have received a rare injury boost in what has been a tough season for players being sidelined.

The Spireites have had a rough campaign with injuries, with as many as 15 players unavailable at one point. It all started in pre-season with long-term problems for Paddy Madden and Ash Palmer and it has been relentless ever since.

They have had some bad luck with players suffering freak problems, while there have also been a number of calf issues which they have been investigating, with training intensity, volume and match minutes all being looked into.

Right-back and right-sided centre-back have been two problematic positions, with those areas having had no consistency in selection all season. Paul Cook would have liked to have used the back four (Devan Tanton, Chey Dunkley, Harvey Araujo and Lewis Gordon) that he selected in the impressive 3-0 away at Doncaster Rovers back in September, but none of those have been available for the most part.

Kyle McFadzean. Picture: Tina Jenner.

However, there is some positive news, with defender Kyle McFadzean due to start running today (Monday). The experienced centre-half signed from Blackburn Rovers in the transfer window and looked strong in his one-and-a-half games before he suffered a knee injury against Bromley at the end of January which was feared to be long-term. The 38-year-old joined on a short-term deal and he will be keen to return to show what he can do and earn himself a new contract.

Chesterfield still have one more place available in their 22-man squad, which is likely to be taken up by McFadzean, because Tyrone Williams will be allowed to be withdrawn following his serious injury. He is making great progress, with the defender, pictured in a neck brace, uploading a video to social media showing him walking up and down some stairs.

"Kyle McFadzen is back running on Monday,” assistant manager Danny Webb said after the win against Newport County last Saturday. “So he will be back a lot sooner than what anyone first thought.”

In other news, Will Grigg is edging closer to making his return but Webb said that this weekend’s game at Notts County is probably going to be soon for him.