Chesterfield defender signs new contract

Chesterfield defender Lewis Gordon has signed a new contract.

The left-back, who joined on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers a year ago, has penned a deal until 2027. The 24-year-old triggered a contract extension in the summer but has now been rewarded with a further extended deal.

Gordon impressed in his first year at the Blues and was probably in contention to win individual awards until he injured his calf in December and was out in March. He returned in the latter part of the campaign to help Town finish seventh and reach the play-offs. In total, he played 33 times.

He will battle it out with summer signing Adam Lewis for the left-back spot for the new 2025/2026 season, which gets underway on August 2 against Barrow. Before then, Chesterfield host Sheffield United on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly.

The Spireites confirmed: “We are delighted to announce that Lewis Gordon has agreed a contract extension with the club, signing a new deal until the summer of 2027.”