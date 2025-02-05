Branden Horton has left Chesterfield. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Branden Horton has completed his move to Gateshead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back, 24, has joined the National League side on a permanent deal after two-and-a-half years at the Spireites after the two clubs ‘reached an agreement’. His contract was set to expire in the summer.

He said: “I’m delighted to get things done now. The style of play here, everything suits me very well. I want to play every week, and I wasn’t playing much at Chesterfield anymore, so I wanted to try and get away and play a full season and get some games under my belt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Doncaster Rovers defender helped Town win the National League title last season but has struggled for regular game-time this term, finding himself behind Lewis Gordon and then Jack Sparkes.

He has made 12 appearances in all competitions but only two of those were league starts and he was left out of the matchday squad completely on Saturday against Cheltenham Town.

Horton departs having made 68 appearances in total and having been part of a team which will be remembered for returning the club back to the Football League.

Gateshead are fourth in the National League and are in a strong position to finish in the play-offs. They are 14 points behind leaders Barnet but are seven points clear of Altrincham in eighth.