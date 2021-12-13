Chesterfield defender set to miss crucial games against promotion rivals due to injury

The centre-back, who signed for the Spireites last month after being a free agent, did not feature in the win against Grimsby Town on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was forced off with a thigh strain in the second-half against Salford City the previous week.

It means the left-footer is set to miss crucial games against promotion rivals Notts County and Halifax this month.

Luke Croll is set for a spell on the sidelines.

He joins fellow defenders Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire, Jeff King, George Carline and Haydn Hollis in the physio room.

“It is a four-week injury so he is going to be out for another three weeks,” manager James Rowe told the DT.

“We tried him a little bit but it did not work so we could not risk him.

"He is another one to add to the injury list.”

Meanwhile, Saidou Khan, who has five goals from midfield this season, has found himself on the bench in the last two matches.

When asked why, Rowe added: “I just think Jim Kellermann has done really well in that position and Liam Mandeville deserved it for his contribution in that position against Salford.

“There is competition for places with Jack Clarke being back as well.”

In other news, Chesterfield’s match away at Eastleigh on Saturday, January 29 will be broadcast live on BT Sport and will now kick-off at 5.20pm.