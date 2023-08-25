The right-back has started all four games this season but was forced off at half-time against Oldham Athletic last Saturday.

"He is struggling, I think he will be at least a month out with his hamstring, so that is a shame,” coach Danny Webb said.

"We have got the scan results so that is not good for the lad because he is obviously getting a run in the team.

Ryheem Sheckleford. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"It is very disappointing for him personally. He is a great lad and he has waited a hell of a long time for his chance and he was playing every week in a team who are unbeaten.

"If there is a silver lining, it is always better to come out of the team on a good note, sometimes there is nothing worse than getting injured when you are playing really bad or the team is losing because you go into that period of rehabilitation in a slump mentally.”

Sheckleford’s injury presents an opportunity to Jeff King, who has only made one appearance so far this season.