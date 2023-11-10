Chesterfield defender ruled out for a 'few weeks' - will miss key Barnet clash
The centre-back, who has been in fine form, hobbled off late on in the win against Kidderminster Harriers two weeks ago. The defender initially thought it was cramp, but scan results have shown it to be a thigh injury.
Williams missed the FA Cup victory against Portsmouth and he will be on the sidelines this weekend against Barnet, as well as missing at least a couple more games.
"He is going to be a few more weeks,” coach Danny Webb told the DT on Friday. “But I think you saw with Ash Palmer coming in how well him and Grimesy played together. Frecks (Miguel Freckleton) can play there as well so we are okay in that department at the moment.”
Pressed on exactly how long Williams will be out for, Webb remained tight-lipped, adding: “You know I like my couple of weeks shout with injuries so we’ll stick with a couple of weeks.”