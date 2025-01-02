Chesterfield defender returns to training and update emerges on striker
The Spireites have had struggles with injuries all season, none more so than over the Christmas and new year period, where they have had up to 14 missing. The situation has led to academy lads and senior pros who are only half fit being named on the bench.
The stretched squad has had to play three games in seven days but unfortunately they have been on the end of three harsh defeats, leaving them 10th in the table, but only three points off the play-offs and six behind the automatic promotion spots.
They were boosted by the return of Ryan Colclough on New Year’s Day, who came on for the last 25 minutes against MK Dons. Harvey Araujo, John Fleck and James Berry were named among the substitutes but manager Paul Cook revealed he never had any intention to bring them on.
Defender Ash Palmer has been out all season with a knee injury, including suffering a setback after initially being expected to return around November. The centre-back, who helped Town win promotion last season, was heavily involved in pre-season but had to have his knee in a brace after a friendly against Sheffield United. But the centre-back has now overcome his problems.
“Ash Palmer will be back training properly tomorrow which is great,” assistant manager Danny Webb said after the defeat to MK Dons.
Another player who is edging closer to returning is Paddy Madden. The striker has been in the treatment room since November with a calf injury, missing the last seven matches.
“Paddy Madden is down to join training on the 12th or 13h of January,” Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield. “If that materialises then great but we have got to make sure these people are right because we have waited this long.”
Chesterfield are back in action on Sunday at home to Gillingham.
