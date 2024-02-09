Chesterfield defender returns to training ahead of Ebbsfleet United clash
The left-sided defender, on loan from Sheffield United, has been out for a month with a hamstring injury.
The 21-year-old is set to train today ahead of the visit of Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.
Danny Webb said: “He is back training today, which is great. The two left-backs have done really well since he has been out. He played left-sided centre-half at Watford and he did ever so well. We are really pleased that he is back. If we deem it a bit too soon tomorrow then he won’t be involved but we will see how he comes through training today.”
But the Spireites will still be without Ryan Colclough due to an ankle injury.
Webb said: “Next week he will be doing some light running but he certainly won’t be involved tomorrow.”
Town have no other injury concerns, according to Webb, as they get set to welcome the division’s second from bottom side to the SMH Group Stadium.
Webb added: "They have conceded a lot of goals. I know Danny Searle quite well, he has gone in as an interim at the moment. He had a really sterling point against Oldham and they will be looking to come up here and cause an upset. We will be giving them the utmost respect. They certainly have a very good striker in the lad (Dominic) Poleon.