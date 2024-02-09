Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The left-sided defender, on loan from Sheffield United, has been out for a month with a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old is set to train today ahead of the visit of Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Danny Webb said: “He is back training today, which is great. The two left-backs have done really well since he has been out. He played left-sided centre-half at Watford and he did ever so well. We are really pleased that he is back. If we deem it a bit too soon tomorrow then he won’t be involved but we will see how he comes through training today.”

But the Spireites will still be without Ryan Colclough due to an ankle injury.

Webb said: “Next week he will be doing some light running but he certainly won’t be involved tomorrow.”

Town have no other injury concerns, according to Webb, as they get set to welcome the division’s second from bottom side to the SMH Group Stadium.

