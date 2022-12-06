Chesterfield defender 'quickly becoming fan favourite' at Dorking Wanderers

The Spireites dropped to fourth in the table after losing 1-0 at Halifax last time out, their first defeat in 10 games.

Dorking are the next opponents, and the two sides played out a dramatic 2-2 draw on the opening day of the season.

We spoke to reporter Dan Stobbart, who reports on the Wanderers, to get the lowdown on them ahed of this weekend’s clash...

Joe Cook is on loan at Dorking Wanderers for the season.

How have Dorking found the first-half of the season?

In the main I think the feeling is that it's been positive - particularly in the context of being a part-time side acclimatising to the level and the injuries the club have had to contend with to key players. Winger Matt Briggs won't return until January, last season's top scorer Alfie Rutherford was ruled out for the season back in August and captain Barry Fuller has not played many games as he's had a couple of injuries to overcome as well. So to have been around mid-table throughout, competing well in the majority of the games played so far, continuing to play good football, represents good progress for the club at this stage. That said, the manager will be very eager to keep improving in the second-half of the campaign, particularly defensively. There's been some great moments already though, the season opening one-two of facing Chesterfield then Oldham, and being the only side to defeat Notts County so far will live long in the memory.

Have there been any big surprises and what lessons have been learnt?

No real surprises so far, and I think the lessons learnt have come from the reality that the league is so ultra-competitive and the margins really are very fine every week. Wanderers have had this re-enforced the hard way with many points narrowly falling away - the draws at Woking and Torquay United come to mind, as do the defeats to Boreham Wood and Scunthorpe United.

Where do you think they can finish?

Given how the season has gone so far and how well the team has competed in the majority of the matches, that first season consolidation is looking encouraging, so I would hope the team can secure a top half finish. Defensively the club need to continue improving, but having now faced eveyone once, naturally that experience will help, and the return of Briggs in the new year will be a big boost to the club as well.

Who have been the standout men for Dorking so far?

In the absence of Rutherford, midfielder James McShane has risen to the level brilliantly and weighed in with 13 league goals so far, the third highest in the league. 'Macca' has carried on that knack for finding space in the right areas, and is flexible playing centrally or behind the striker up top. Fellow midfielder Josh Taylor has continued to be influential as a versatile operator in the middle of the park, and Seb Bowerman, who signed from Bracknell Town in September, has been a revelation out wide with his direct running and turn of pace.

What formation and style of play have they tended to go with?

Manager Marc White has for the majority of games this campaign continued to deploy the favoured 3-5-2 formation - playing out from the back, retaining possession, looking to get the ball into wide areas. Depending on availability of personnel more than anything else, he has switched to starting with 4-5-1 and 4-3-3 formations on a few occasions.

How has Joe Cook being doing?

Joe has quickly become a favourite among fans and has started every game since arriving on loan in early November. His presence and style of play has helped the Wanderers defense strive for that better balance of playing out but showing greater physicality as well. At time of writing, he has partnered with Ed Harris and Fuller for the last two games and they have spearheaded the effort to get a first clean sheet since mid-September against York and follow that up with a resolute display at Maidenhead as well to earn a point.

Any injuries or suspensions for this one?