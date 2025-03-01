Tyrone Williams says he is making ‘amazing progress’ after needing surgery on a serious injury that he suffered against Swindon Town.

The defender collided with goalkeeper Ryan Boot and was stretchered off to hospital before having surgery on an injury which has yet to be made public.

The 30-year-old, who watched Saturday’s game against Crewe from hospital, has been in everyone’s thoughts this week and thankfully he is on the mend. The centre-back is appreciative of all the support he has received at a time when he says he and his family ‘weren’t sure what tomorrow would bring.’

In a post published via the club, he said: “To all concerned and worried family, friends and Spireites; as well as the general football community. I can’t thank you deeply enough for your well wishes, uplifting messages and posts – it really means the world.

"Firstly, I’d like to thank you for being respectful, patient and considerate. In a time where me and my family weren’t sure what tomorrow would bring, a few days ago. Chesterfield FC, as my extended family, have been excellent. As a club you have gone above and beyond.

"Looking after me and my loved ones, whilst I’ve been on the mend. I have and hope to continue making amazing progress. As I continue to take it day by day, I can’t wait to return to the pitch, fitter, stronger and more determined than ever to continue my passion.”

Williams has been at Chesterfield since November 2021 after signing from Solihull Moors. He helped the Spireites win the National League title last season.