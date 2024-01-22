Chesterfield defender major doubt for Woking clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites, who are 11 points clear at the top with two games in hand, host the fifth from bottom Cardinals on Tuesday night.

‘Shecks’ suffered a shin injury from a tackle in the win against Altrincham last week and he is unlikely to be available for midweek.

Coach Danny Webb said on Monday morning: “He is getting the stitches taken out today, I think, so it might be a game too soon. We won’t know until the stitches are out about how the wound has healed. Believe me, it was a hell of a wound. How he just bounced up and jogged after shows what a tough lad he is. Maybe it could be a game too soon, I don’t know.”

Sheckleford’s likely absence could mean Jeff King is given another opportunity to impress.

As well as Sheckleford, Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) will definitely be unavailable.

Webb added: "Yesterday (Sunday) we had a really lively session with all the players, there was a lot of built-up energy after not playing at Barnet, and it is all systems go for tomorrow night.