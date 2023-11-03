Chesterfield have been a dealt an injury blow ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup game against Portsmouth.

Tyrone Williams limped off late on in the win last Saturday at Kidderminster Harriers after putting in a man of the match performance. The centre-back initially thought it was cramp but the signs are that he has suffered a thigh injury.

“At the time Tyrone said he felt it was cramp, but sadly it is a bit worse than that, we feel,” assistant manager Danny Webb said on Friday.

"He has had a scan and we get the results back this morning. He will be a major doubt for Sunday.

Tyrone Williams. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"Tyrone said it was cramp, but we had to wait to see how the next few days followed, sadly it looks a little bit worse.

"We have got Miguel Freckleton and Ash Palmer who can play in those positions quite comfortably so we are good for numbers.”

It is a shame because Williams has been in good form this season and it probably means he will be a big doubt for the top-of-the-table clash against Barnet the following week.

Webb added: "He has been an absolute pleasure to work with since he signed. He is a really good kid. I think he is becoming a bit of a cult hero with the punters. They are really warming to him, not that they didn’t anyway, but I think his performances have gone up another notch. His athleticism, his confidence with the ball and his power has made him one of the main defenders in this league let alone our squad.