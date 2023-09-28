News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield defender Bailey Clements has been loaned out.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:10 BST
The left-back has joined fellow National League club Eastleigh for one month.

The 22-year-old has not played for the Spireites this term after injuring his thigh towards the end of pre-season.

The arrival and form of Miguel Freckleton from Sheffield United, along with the fact the Bues also have another left-back in Branden Horton, means Clements has been allowed to depart to get some minutes under his belt.

Bailey Clements.Bailey Clements.
Clements signed for Town a year ago and went to make 16 appearances in all competitions, including at Wembley in the play-off final, scoring three times.

On joining Eastleigh, who are 15th, he said: “I’m really happy to be here, it came about very quickly but I wanted to get it done as soon as possible. I can’t wait to get going.”

The defender is the third Chesterfield player to be loaned out this season, following Bailey Hobson’s one month move to Kidderminster Harriers, and Laurence Maguire’s switch to Crawley Town until January.

Clements could make his Spitfires debut away at Halifax on Saturday.

