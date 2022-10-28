Jeff King has extended his stay at Chesterfield.

King has signed a contract extension, committing himself to the club until the summer of 2024, with the option of an additional year in the club’s favour.

King has made over 40 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2021 and has quickly become a fans’ favourite.

He was set to be out of contract in the summer and follows in the footsteps of Liam Mandeville in extending his stay at the club.

King said: “I’m buzzing to get it done, I’m so excited.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a while and it was one of my main aims at the start of this season.

“I feel at home here, I want to take this club back to the Football League. I want to be part of something special at this football club.

“It wasn’t a tough decision. Chesterfield is a massive club and I want to give myself more time to try and be part of something special here and I believe we can do that together.”

The right-back has scored five goals and picked up four assists in 15 appearances so far this season.

