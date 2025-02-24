Chesterfield defender Tyrone Williams has had surgery on an injury he suffered against Swindon Town on Saturday.

The 30-year-old collided with goalkeeper Ryan Boot in the first-half and needed lengthy medical attention which resulted in 11 minutes being added. He was eventually stretchered off and taken to hospital. Both sets of players showed immediate concern for him and medics took great care in moving him onto the stretcher. Details of what type of injury he suffered are yet to be made public.

Such was the upset in the Spieites camp, there was no post-match reaction, with manager Paul Cook apologising, understandably saying he did not think it was appropriate to talk about a game of football given the situation.

In a statement released on Sunday night, Chesterfield said: “Tyrone Williams has today undergone surgery after suffering an injury in yesterday’s game at Swindon Town. Medics will assess the extent of the injury in due course.

"Tyrone’s family are comforted by the fact that he is receiving the best possible care. They would like to express their appreciation of the support received from Chesterfield and Swindon supporters. We send our very best wishes to Tyrone and his family.”

Since the incident, supporters from both clubs have sent him goodwill messages, with many Blues players wishing him good luck on their social media accounts.

Fans have since reacted to news of his surgery with heartfelt messages.

@MoodyKerryl posted: “Best wishes to you Ty! To you, your family and team mates at this time. Stronger together always Spireites.”

@SpireiteHelen wrote: “Thinking of Ty and his family. The Spireite family are here for you all.”

@Spireitegirl said: “Fingers crossed for the best possible outcome. Sending love and best wishes to Ty, his family & teammates. Everyone is thinking of you.”