Chesterfield defender faces race against time to be fit for busy Christmas fixture schedule

Matt Tootle faces a race against time to be fit for the busy fixture schedule over Christmas.

The 29-year-old joined the Spireites on a season loan from Notts County at the end of November.

The right-back went straight into the side the next day for the 2-2 draw against Aldershot Town and then made his Proact debut against Bromley on December 7.

But he was stretchered off inside the opening 10 minutes in the next match against Yeovil Town after rolling his ankle.

Speaking to the media after Saturday's FA Trophy, head scout, Charlie Williamson, said: “Toots will probably be a few weeks with the injury he has got. I think it is something similar he has had before.”

The former Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town man was named Notts County’s Player of the Year in the 2017/18 season but struggled with injuries last season.

Matt Tootle joined the Spireites on loan from Notts County earlier this month. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

After suffering the injury Tootle tweeted: “Everything happens for a reason.”